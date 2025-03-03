Daily roundup: No evidence of deliberate wrongdoing in NRIC unmasking, says govt panel — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. NRIC unmasking issue: No evidence of deliberate wrongdoing by agencies, says Govt panel

A Government review into the National Registration Identity Card (NRIC) unmasking issue found no evidence of deliberate wrongdoing or wilful action by officers from the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) and Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra)....» READ MORE

2. Vegetarian stall near Little India shuts after rent soared from $930 to $3,000

An elderly hawker decided to shut his stall on Feb 26 after the new coffee shop operator had planned to triple his monthly rent... » READ MORE

3. She-EOs of Singapore: 10 women-run businesses to support this International Women's Day

In the spirit of celebrating International Women's Day on March 8, we're shining the spotlight on the women-led businesses that are making waves in Singapore...» READ MORE

4. Morgan Freeman pays tribute to 'dear friend' Gene Hackman at Oscars

The 87-year-old actor introduced the Academy Awards' In Memoriam segment by paying tribute to his Unforgiven co-star, who, along with wife Betsy Arakawa, was found dead at their home this week... » READ MORE

