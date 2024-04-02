Daily roundup: Paige Chua is 'okay' not being nominated for Star Awards this year - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Paige Chua recalls time she 'broke down' after Best Actress loss in 2018, but she's 'okay' not being nominated for Star Awards this year

Paige Chua has been the talk of the town after not making the cut for Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes at the upcoming Star Awards, and she feels grateful, albeit "a bit awkward" about it.

"I was prepared but it still felt a bit overwhelming, considering the fact that I'm quite a low-profile person," the 42-year-old told AsiaOne... » READ MORE

2. School launches investigation following mum's complaints about son's bullying, claims of unfair punishment

A secondary school is investigating an incident amongst its students after the mother of one student complained that her son was being bullied.

The angry parent, however, is not satisfied with the punishments... » READ MORE

3. Healing or weird? Content creator Tyen Rasif tries rent-a-dad experience in Japan, gives honest review

Do you happen to know anyone with daddy issues?

Maybe what they need is to experience this particular service in Tokyo.

Local content creator Tyen Rasif was recently in Japan's capital and decided to rent-a-dad for a day... » READ MORE

4. 'I called for my wife but there was no response': 3 die in China after strong winds blow them out of apartment building

One moment, they were asleep. The next, they fell to their deaths.

Three people in China died in the early hours of Sunday (March 31) morning, after strong winds swept them out of their apartments... » READ MORE

