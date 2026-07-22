Daily roundup: PM Wong announces Cabinet reshuffle, David Neo, Jeffrey Siow to become full ministers — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with our top stories today.

1. PM Wong announces Cabinet reshuffle, David Neo, Jeffrey Siow to become full ministers

Acting ministers David Neo and Jeffrey Siow will become full ministers in the Cabinet, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Wednesday (July 22)... » READ MORE

2. CTE Exit 8A to close for 4 days in July, Exit 8B for 2 days

If you are a frequent user of the city-bound direction of the Central Expressway (CTE), note that two exits will be temporarily closed on four days in July... » READ MORE

3. Korean restaurant Bigmama closes after more than a decade, owner returns to South Korea

After years of serving authentic Korean fare in Tiong Bahru, Bigmama has closed for good.

The owner announced the news in an emotional Instagram post on Monday (July 20)... » READ MORE

4. Edmund Chen completes 1-day jail term, picked up by family members

Edmund Chen completed his one-day jail term at Changi Prison last night (July 20).... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com