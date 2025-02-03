Daily roundup: Popular halal prawn-mee stall Deanna's Kitchen now a restaurant in Kembangan, offers expanded menu — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Popular halal prawn-mee stall Deanna's Kitchen now a restaurant in Kembangan, offers expanded menu

For years, Denise Deanna Chew has been serving up halal Chinese-style prawn noodles... » READ MORE

2. Owner of Chinatown's Ma Li Ya Virgin Chicken looking for successor, lowers asking price of recipe to $138k

Maria Siew has spent the bulk of her life in the kitchen cooking her famous soy sauce chicken.

But age has caught up with her and the 75-year-old now hopes to retire and find a successor for her hawker business, Ma Li Ya Virgin Chicken, reported Lianhe Zaobao on Thursday (Jan 30)... » READ MORE

3. $1.8b spent on tuition in a year: Are Singapore parents over-relying on these extra classes?

"It's like an enforced time to study," Andrew Koh, a parent, said of private tuition.

Koh, a 45-year-old father of two, reckoned he spends between $700 and $800 a month on tuition classes for his Primary 4 daughter... » READ MORE

4. Barbie Hsu dies aged 48, reportedly to be cremated in Japan

Taiwanese actress-host Barbie Hsu has died at the age of 48... » READ MORE

