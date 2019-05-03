Daily roundup: Pornhub acquisition could mean a happy ending for Tumblr - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Pornhub acquisition could mean a happy ending for Tumblr

Tumblr, the internet’s favourite microblogging meme platform, was once a thriving home for fandoms, queer content, and NSFW posts... » READ MORE

2. Can you afford a HDB flat when you're 35 and single?

Photo: Pixabay

If you didn't already know, Singaporeans who have never been married before can buy a HDB flat once they turn 35... » READ MORE

3. Jonathan Lee and Sandy Lam spotted having dinner with daughter in Taipei​

Photo: Rock Records

Their marriage didn't work out but Jonathan Lee and Sandy Lam are still family... » READ MORE

4. Secret society member jailed for 'ferocious violence'

Photo: The New Paper

In an outbreak of violence, a group viciously attacked three men at Tanjong Pagar last year.... » READ MORE