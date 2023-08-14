Daily roundup: Redhill flat fire: 3 children taken to hospital - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Redhill flat fire: 3 children taken to hospital

Three children were taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a Redhill flat on Monday morning (Aug 14).



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that it was alerted to the fire in a unit at Block 71 Redhill Road at about 7.20am... » READ MORE

2. 'Attempted murder': Driver tries to knock down motorcyclist over lane-changing

Simple traffic offence or attempted murder?



A video capturing an altercation between a driver and a motorcyclist left netizens wondering if it could be the latter... » READ MORE

3. S.H.E reunite on stage after 4 years: Why did Ella Chen talk about her pubic hair?

For some women, speaking about their own birthing experiences explicitly in public would be an uncomfortable experience and a major no-no, as it is something private and intimate.

However, Ella Chen spoke boldly about her birthing experience and even pubic hair on stage in front of thousands of fans in Taipei last Friday evening (Aug 11)... » READ MORE

4. Is $16 fried rice any good? TikTok user gives verdict on Singapore's 'worst-rated restaurant'

When dining out, it's almost mandatory nowadays to give food joints a quick Google, just to see what the reviews are like and avoid the tourist traps.

Low Google reviews might ward off some but not TikTok user Drigmo... » READ MORE

