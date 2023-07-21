Daily roundup: Seah Kian Peng to be nominated as next Speaker of Parliament — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Seah Kian Peng to be nominated as next Speaker of Parliament

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong intends to nominate Mr Seah Kian Peng as the next Speaker of Parliament, said the Prime Minister's Office in a statement on Friday (July 21)... » READ MORE

2. 'I will just keep nagging at them': Zoe Tay on conveying importance of higher education to her sons

What happens if her sons refuse to attend university? Don't worry, Zoe Tay has a plan... » READ MORE

3. Woman lodges caveat, stopping current owner from selling property for $7.4m

On Feb 14, 2023, the former owner of a $4 million property lodged a caveat against a property to stop the current owner from selling the property for $7.4 million... » READ MORE

4. 'He cried out suddenly': Boy, 6, undergoes surgery after toe gets stuck in MRT station escalator

Here's why one should always be cautious when using escalators.

A six-year-old boy was caught in an escalator accident that left his smallest toe on his left foot bloody and dislocated, Shin Min Daily News reported yesterday (July 19)... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com