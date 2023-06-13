Daily roundup: Singaporean, 43, dies after motorcycle accident in Thailand

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Singaporean, 43, dies after motorcycle accident in Thailand

A 43-year-old Singaporean died in hospital after he was involved in a motorcycle accident in one of Thailand’s southern provinces on Monday (June 12)... » READ MORE

2. Cheaper than nearby flats? HDB terrace house in Balestier selling for $845k

PHOTO: Google Maps

Do you dream of owning a landed property in Singapore?

Well, unless you're rolling in dough, buying a freehold bungalow in land-scarce Singapore will cost you. We're talking about prices in the millions... » READ MORE

3. 'He appeared not to be concerned about his mother's well-being': Bintan hotel says Singaporean guest refused to acknowledge whether woman is related to him

PHOTO: Stomp

The Bintan hotel where a Singaporean guest was caught on video ranting at a staff member wants to share its side of the story... » READ MORE

4. 'She left the world in fear': Parents desperate for more information after Singaporean woman drowns in Taiwan

PHOTO: Adeleen Chia

To celebrate the end of her exams, Amelia Moo Wen Si rewarded herself with a solo trip to Taiwan in April.

But when she suddenly stopped replying to her parents' text messages, they felt something was amiss... » READ MORE

