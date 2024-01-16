Daily roundup: Singaporean woman gets punched repeatedly by stranger in Seoul — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Crazy world out there': Singaporean woman gets punched repeatedly by stranger in Seoul

The man who attacked Ng in Seoul has been found by the police, Shin Min Daily News reported.

"The police told me the suspect has autism and his brother helped to restrain him during the attack," Ng told the Chinese evening daily... » READ MORE

2. 'I was told I was overdoing it': Malaysian laments drop in her productivity after moving back from Singapore

Karen Harris left Sabah in 2001 to continue her studies in Nanyang Polytechnic.

After graduating, she began her working life in Singapore as a sales advisor at cosmetics company The Body Shop... » READ MORE

3. Tourists to Singapore book hotel in JB to save money, end up having 'worst border-crossing experience'

To avoid paying high prices for hotels in Singapore, a digital nomad couple sought a cheaper alternative by booking a room in Johor Bahru (JB) instead.

But what they were not prepared for was the four hours it took for them to reach their hotel in JB... » READ MORE

4. Muslims don't dare to eat, Chinese also don't want: Mookata stall owner says sales plunged after applying for halal certificate

A mookata dining experience almost always involves grilled pork accompanied with alcohol.

Having it otherwise might even be seen as a paradox to some... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com