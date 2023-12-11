Daily roundup: Those with mild Covid-19 symptoms urged to visit clinics as rising cases put strain on hospitals — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Those with mild Covid-19 symptoms urged to visit clinics as rising cases put strain on hospitals

Public hospitals are urging individuals with mild to moderate symptoms of Covid-19 infection to visit a general practitioner (GP) clinic or polyclinic near their home.

These clinics will refer the patients to an emergency department (ED) or to a specialist for outpatient care, if it is needed... » READ MORE

2. 'I cried almost every night': Gen Z woman moves to New Zealand alone, speaks up about loneliness and adapting to a new life

"Are you actually insane?"

That was the reaction TikTok user Dee.n4h, who only wants to be known as Dinah, received from some friends and family when she announced her big plan for 2023... » READ MORE

3. 'Flight attendants are not babysitters': Video of SIA stewardess feeding boy in business class sparks debate

While travelling business class on a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from Los Angeles to Tokyo, a father was pleasantly surprised to see a cabin crew feeding his 5-year-old son.

Heartened by their "amazing" experience, Michael Rutherford took to Instagram on Dec 5 to share a clip of the moment, which has since garnered over 17 million views and 8,000 comments... » READ MORE

4. 'Most difficult' but 'most appropriate': Taiwanese singer Vivian Hsu and Singapore-based businessman husband divorce after 9 years of marriage

Taiwanese singer and actress Vivian Hsu is splitting from her husband of nine years, Singapore-based businessman Sean Lee.

In a joint statement shared on Hsu’s Instagram account on Dec 10, the former couple cited their differences as the reason for the divorce... » READ MORE

