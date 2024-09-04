Award Banner
Danish police detain activist Greta Thunberg during Gaza war protest

Police said six people were detained at the scene at the Copenhagen University after some 20 people had blocked the entrance to a building and three entered.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONSeptember 04, 2024 9:22 AM

COPENHAGEN — Danish police on Sept 4 apprehended activist Greta Thunberg at a Copenhagen protest against the war in Gaza, a spokesperson for the student group organising the demonstration said.

Six people were detained at the scene at the Copenhagen University after some 20 people had blocked the entrance to a building and three entered, a police spokesperson told Reuters.

Police declined to confirm the identities of any of those arrested but a spokesperson for the Students Against the Occupation told Reuters that 21-year-old Thunberg, who is Swedish, had been held.

A picture of Thunberg published by daily Ekstra Bladet showed her wearing what the newspaper said were handcuffs.

policeIsrael-Hamas conflictactivistsWars and conflicts
