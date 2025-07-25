Danish police evacuate music festival amid heavy rain

COPENHAGEN — Danish police evacuated a music festival on Thursday (July 24) and warned people in the west coast city of Esbjerg to stay indoors amid flooding caused by a cloudburst.

"Heavy rain came and we assessed that it was necessary to shut down the concert," a police spokesperson said.

Police had initiated the evacuation of some 20,000 people, he said, adding there were no reports of injuries.

Festival organisers said on Facebook that the rest of Thursday's programme would be cancelled due to safety concerns.

Broadcasters DR and TV showed images of cars in Esbjerg that were partly submerged, and people wading through water in the city of around 71,500 inhabitants.

"It is advised against going outside. Unnecessary driving is discouraged," the police said in a post on social media X.

Several parts of the Scandinavian region are currently subject to flood warnings.

