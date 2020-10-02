'Death with dignity': Peruvian woman sues to end her life

LIMA - After spending months in a hospital's intensive care unit four years ago to treat her incurable and debilitating illness, Ana Estrada decided that at some point she would want to die before it got worse.

Estrada, 43, is bed-ridden with a condition that has atrophied her muscles since puberty. She does not want to commit suicide and her body is already very weak.

But under Peruvian law it would be a crime to help her die. Both assisted suicide and the act of killing a terminally-ill patient, called "compassionate murder," are punished with prison time.

Now Estrada is suing the state, hoping a judge will let her die, what she calls "death with dignity."

"I contemplated doing it illegally," Estrada told Reuters on Friday from her bed, where she was helped by a nurse.

"But there was risk ... because I cannot let someone help me die. I cannot ask a relative to commit a crime."

In this deeply Catholic country, where abortion and gay marriage remain illegal, Estrada and her lawyers see the fight to allow her to die as a first step to legalise euthanasia in Peru. The battle to die, Estrada said, has energised her life.

Euthanasia is not allowed in many countries, and the Catholic Church remains a staunch opponent. In Latin America, Colombia has allowed it under certain conditions.

Estrada has lived since her teenage years with polymyositis, an inflammatory disease that atrophies her muscles and has no cure. She is bed-ridden and breathes most of the time through a ventilator, so her voice is reduced to a whisper.

Lawyers from Peru's public ombudsman's office have taken up Estrada's case, arguing that not letting her choose to die is unconstitutional, violating her right to live with dignity. A constitutional court will now examine her case, which was filed last week.