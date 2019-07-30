The death of Neil Armstrong and an $8 million secret

In this file photo taken on September 22, 2011, Astronaut Neil Armstrong, commander of Apollo 11, testifies before the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee in Washington, DC.

When Neil Armstrong died in 2012, it was officially put down to complications arising from heart surgery. But seven years on, more murky circumstances have come to light.

The New York Times said Tuesday it had received by mail 93 pages of documents revealing a dispute between the family of the most famous astronaut in history and the small Ohio hospital where he was treated and operated on.

The Cincinnati Enquirer also received the documents, which were sent anonymously.

According to the newspapers, the family had threatened to publicly accuse the hospital of medical malpractice.

They ultimately reached a secret settlement that avoided a scandal, with the hospital paying $6 million (S$8.2 million), of which $5 million went to Armstrong's two sons, Rick and Mark, in exchange for their silence.