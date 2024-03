The death toll in a bus accident near the southern Malian town of Kenieba on Tuesday (Feb 27) has risen to 40, Burkina Faso's government said in a statement Thursday, adding that its citizens were among the dead.

Mali's transport ministry said on Tuesday that at least 31 people were killed when a bus bound for Burkina Faso plunged off a bridge over a river.

