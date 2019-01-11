Decade-old burger's decay livestreamed in Iceland

Now the burger is on display like a work of art inside a glass case at Snotra House, a hostel in Thykkvibaer in southern Iceland.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

REYKJAVIK - A decade after McDonald's shut down in Iceland, thousands of online users follow the live slow decay of the last order - a seemingly indestructible burger with a side of fries protected in a glass case like a precious gem.

The American chain closed its only three branches in Iceland during the subarctic island's financial crisis in 2009, making it one of the only Western countries without a McDonald's.

On Oct 31 of that year, just before the restaurant's closure, Hjortur Smarason bought a menu for conservation.

"I decided to buy a last meal for its historical value since McDonald's were closing down," Smarason, who works as a communications manager for a company specialising in space tourism, told AFP on Wednesday (Oct 30).

"I had heard that McDonald's never decomposed so I just wanted to see if it was true or not."

He first kept the meal in his garage but then lent it to the National Museum of Iceland, after which it was moved to a hotel in the capital Reykjavik for a while.

Now the burger is on display like a work of art inside a glass case at Snotra House, a hostel in Thykkvibaer in southern Iceland.

"People from around the world... come here just to visit the burger," Sigurdur Gylfason, the owner of the establishment, told AFP.The hotel claims it receives up to 400,000 hits daily.

Addressing claims that its burgers appeared immune to decay, the company said in 2013 that "in the right environment, our burgers, like most other foods, could decompose," adding that "specifically moisture" was necessary.

So with sufficient desiccation, they were "unlikely to grow mould or bacteria or decompose."

Bjorn Adalbjornsson, a senior lecturer at the University of Iceland's faculty of food science, confirmed this to AFP on Thursday, explaining that without moisture, "food will simply dry out".

More about
Streaming - Music/Video/Content McDonald's

TRENDING

Co-owner of HDB flat demanded more than 40% of its value though he put in less than 5%
Co-owner of HDB flat demanded more than 40% of its value though he put in less than 5%
Hong Kong-based Singaporean actor Hugo Ng plans to retire in Penang, where his son was conceived
Hong Kong-based Singaporean actor Hugo Ng plans to retire in Penang, where his son was conceived
Man activates emergency door release on bus along Johor Causeway during traffic jam
Man activates emergency door release on bus along Johor Causeway during traffic jam
&#039;Ghost&#039; in red traditional robes spotted along the road, local drivers spooked out
'Ghost' in red traditional robes spotted along the road, local drivers spooked out
Malaysian Twitter users came together to help man who ruined wife&#039;s new white blouse in the wash
Malaysian Twitter users came together to help man who ruined wife's new white blouse in the wash
Singaporeans advised to defer non-essential travel to Hong Kong: MFA
Singaporeans advised to defer non-essential travel to Hong Kong: MFA
New study shows Bangkok will be under water in 30 years
New study shows Bangkok will be under water in 30 years
Police probing man accused of stealing and seen in video begging captor for leniency
Police probing man accused of stealing and seen in video begging captor for leniency
Youth admits raping 15-year-old student who was drunk after Truth or Dare game
Youth admits raping 15-year-old student who was drunk after Truth or Dare game
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum&#039;s salary to buy game character &#039;skins&#039;
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum's salary to buy game character 'skins'
&#039;I&#039;ve never been jealous of my brother&#039;, says Christopher Lee&#039;s younger bro Frederick
'I've never been jealous of my brother', says Christopher Lee's younger bro Frederick
Night markets to visit in Bangkok that are not Ratchada Rot Fai, Artbox and JJ Green
Night markets to visit in Bangkok that are not Ratchada Rot Fai, Artbox and JJ Green

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

I haven&#039;t been near my kids for months and I&#039;m a better mother for it
I haven't been near my kids for months and I'm a better mother for it
What to do if you get into a traffic accident in Singapore
What to do if you get into a traffic accident in Singapore
Weekend planner Nov 2-3: Walking Dead Halloween, Japan food convention, Street Superior Festival &amp; other fun activities
What to do this weekend: Walking Dead Halloween, Japan food convention, Street Superior Festival & other fun activities
Planning to break up after you BTO-ed? You might lose up to $78K
Planning to break up after you BTO-ed? You might lose up to $78K

Home Works

Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you&#039;ll want to return to every day
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you'll want to return to every day
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Man cycles in the middle of Newton Circus road, faceplants onto the back of a car
Man cycles in the middle of Newton Circus road, faceplants onto the back of a car
7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he&#039;s &#039;finally married&#039;
7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he's 'finally married'
Belinda Lee &#039;ran away&#039; from her husband during their first meeting
Belinda Lee 'ran away' from her husband during their first meeting
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women

SERVICES