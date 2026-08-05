Democrats' division on display in Michigan Senate race

Democrats confronted a stark divide between party tradition and a rising tide of progressive energy as voters in Michigan went to the polls on Tuesday (Aug 4).

The primary contest between US Rep. Haley Stevens and insurgent contender Abdul El-Sayed for the party's Senate nomination is testing the swing state electorate's willingness to abandon a time-tested strategy of going with moderate candidates in marquee races.

In a year when Democrats need to rack up as many wins as possible to take back the US Senate, the party has little room for error against the Republican nominee, former US Rep. Mike Rogers.

Republicans faced their own test in Michigan in the governor's race, where President Donald Trump's handpicked candidate, US Rep. John James, defeated Perry Johnson, a wealthy, free-spending outsider.

More primaries were taking place in Kansas, Missouri, Virginia and Washington. The contests will solidify November matchups, particularly in Virginia, where Democrats failed to redraw the state's congressional map earlier this year.

Here are some takeaways from Tuesday's elections:

Test time for Democrats in Michigan's Senate race

The choice between El-Sayed and Stevens has become a focal point for Democrats this year, and the race has become bitter. Whoever wins will need to bring splintered factions back into the fold to beat Rogers.

The seat is open because Democratic Sen. Gary Peters is retiring, and Democrats are under pressure to defend it to preserve their chance of winning control of the chamber.

The campaigns have taken sharp aim at one another. Sen. Bernie Sanders, one of El-Sayed's most prominent supporters, called Stevens "nothing more than an employee" of billionaires. El-Sayed has been a pointed critic of Israel and called the military campaign in Gaza a "genocide," an accusation rejected by the Israeli and US governments.

Stevens has criticised El-Sayed's style, comparing him unfavorably to a celebrity who is always "running at the first mic or camera." She has also suggested he's not electable in the fall, saying Republicans have been propping him up because they think El-Sayed will be easier to beat.

Trump's endorsement overpowers self-funded candidate for governor

Republican voters picked their nominee for Michigan governor on Tuesday as well, going with Trump's endorsed candidate, Rep. John James.

The president's backing typically carries significant weight in Republican politics, but businessman Perry Johnson had lent his campaign more than $30 million, according to Michigan campaign finance records.

Trump's endorsement hasn't always overcome big spending. In Georgia's race for governor, Rick Jackson spent US$100 million (S$128 million), largely of his own money, to defeat Trump-backed Burt Jones in a runoff.

On the Democratic side in Michigan, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson defeated Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.

AIPAC continues to be a lightning rod

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee has long been an influential force in US politics, but it's been under pressure as Democratic support for Israel erodes over the war in Gaza.

The organisation has suffered a series of losses in Democratic primaries that saw a surge of progressive candidates. Victors range from Rep. Analilia Mejia, who won a special election to Congress in suburban New Jersey, to Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss, who captured the Democratic nomination for a US House seat in Illinois.

AIPAC's biggest investment has been in Michigan, where it and its affiliates have spent more than US$30 million supporting Stevens, a stalwart backer of Israel. El-Sayed and his backers have seized on the group's intervention as an example of the problems of big money in politics.

Although the outcome in Michigan remained uncertain, AIPAC had some success Tuesday. In Missouri, former Rep. Cori Bush fell short in her rematch against Rep. Wesley Bell, who defeated her two years ago.

Bush had blamed her previous loss on AIPAC, even vowing revenge on the organisation in her concession speech. "AIPAC, I'm coming to tear your kingdom down!" she pledged.

However, she was quickly defeated as voters in the St. Louis-area district decided to stick with Bell.

Virginia is on Democrats' minds

One of Democrats' most bitter defeats this cycle took place in Virginia, where that state's supreme court in May overturned a voter-approved initiative to redraw the state's House map to make four more seats easier for the party to win.

The failed effort was part of Democrats' attempt to match Republicans' own redistricting campaign, which was spurred by Trump last year in hopes of making it easier for his party to hold control of the House.

Democrats are optimistic they can recover at least a couple of those Virginia seats the old-fashioned way. On Tuesday, they got what they wanted in the state's two swing seats, with former Rep. Elaine Luria winning the nomination to compete for the 1st District in Virginia Beach and prosecutor Shannon Taylor getting the nod to run in the Richmond-area 2nd District.

The longer shot comes in the heavily rural 5th District in central Virginia, where Tom Perriello, who briefly represented the region in President Barack Obama's first term, won the Democratic nomination to try to win a now even more conservative-leaning seat.

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