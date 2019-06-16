Designers Lim and Leon quit French label Kenzo after eight years

Fashion designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim acknowledge applause after the presentation of Kenzo's Men's Fashion Spring/Summer 2018 collection in Paris, on June 25, 2017.

The American designers Carol Lim and Humberto Leon are quitting Kenzo, the French fashion label said Friday.

The two Asian-Americans have led the brand founded by Japanese-born creator Kenzo Takada for the last eight years.

The duo, who the brand said had "revitalised it with a series of bold creative ideas that have reverberated throughout the fashion industry", are leaving to concentrate on US retailer Opening Ceremony, which they set up in 2002.

Korean-American Lim, 44, and Leon, 44, whose mother was Chinese seamstress, will stage their final show for Kenzo during Paris men's fashion week next Sunday.