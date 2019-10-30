Dirty underwear and contested airspace: The long hunt for Baghdadi

The operation to kill the Islamic State group's leader took months of intelligence work, required the snatching of his underwear and ended when one of the world's most sought-after men blew himself up.

The hunt for Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi -- whose extremists have unleashed ghastly violence on civilians across the Middle East and beyond -- has been a top Western priority but was complicated by the messy divisions in war-ravaged Syria.

US Special Operation Forces who led the weekend raid relied on intelligence from Kurdish fighters, who just weeks earlier were abandoned by President Donald Trump and forced to leave their positions as Turkey tries to crush them over their links to separatists at home.

Polat Can, a senior advisor to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, said the fighters teamed up with the CIA on May 15 after Baghdadi was spotted in Idlib province.