Disease that killed millions of China's pigs poses global threat

Read also

The US government is fielding dogs at airports and seaports, conducting outbreak-response drills and adding capacity to test pigs.

France and Germany are killing hundreds of thousands of wild boar that might carry the disease.

France also erected 132 kilometers (82 miles) of fencing to keep out wild boar and is planning stricter sanitary rules for pig farming, including requirements to disinfect trucks that transport swine.

Thailand culled pigs in a province close to Myanmar, where the disease has been found.

South Korea ordered soldiers on its border with North Korea to capture wild boar, while Vietnam used troops to ensure infected pigs were culled.

Australia expelled travellers from Vietnam for smuggling pork and banned imports of pork products.

Australia also deployed advisors to Pacific islands in an attempt to protect its closest neighbours from African swine fever.

If such efforts fail, it could cost the country more than 2 billion Australian dollars (S$1.8 billion) over five years, according to Australian Pork Limited, an industry group.

"It is certainly the biggest threat to commercial raising that we have ever seen, and arguably the biggest threat to any commercial livestock species we've seen," said Mark Schipp, Australia's chief veterinary officer.