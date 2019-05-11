Doctor removes 3-year-old boy's penis in botched surgery

Read also

Camargos reportedly collapsed and was paralysed as a result of being lost for words.

"I felt disgusted by his answer. They were treating me like a fool and I lost total confidence in the medical team", he said.

After signing a waiver, Camargos discharged his son and transferred him to a private hospital in a nearby city, Teófilo Otoni hospital.

TECHNOLOGY HELPS TO RESTORE BOY'S PENIS

Thankfully, the boy has recovered under close supervision.

Skin grafted from the forearm or thigh can help restore erectile tissue. The medical experts advised the boy can have a normal sex life and father children in the future.