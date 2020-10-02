Downpours likely to end Australia bush fires within days

SYDNEY - Australia's months-long bush fires crisis will likely be over within days, officials said on Monday (Feb 10) as heavy rainfall extinguished several massive blazes and was forecast to douse dozens more as downpours swept south.

Days of torrential rains have caused flash flooding in New South Wales and Queensland, dampening once-raging fires that volunteers had battled in vain for months.

Sydney experienced its wettest period in 20 years amid several days of heavy rainfall that led to chaotic scenes across the city.

The Bureau of Meteorology said 391.6mm of rain fell in Sydney over the past four days - the highest total in such a period since 414.2mm were recorded in February 1990.

Several major bush fires have been extinguished by the deluge, including a "mega blaze" that burnt through 500,000ha north of Sydney and a similar-sized fire to the city's south, bringing relief to residents and firefighters.

New South Wales Rural Fire Service spokesman James Morris said about 30 fires were still burning on Monday, but it was expected they would soon be extinguished as the rain moves south in the coming days.

"By the end of the week it's likely they will be out," he told AFP.