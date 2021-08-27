Dozens of civilians, at least 13 US troops killed in Kabul airport attack

Islamic State struck the crowded gates of Kabul airport in a suicide bomb attack on Thursday (Aug 26) killing scores of civilians and at least 13 US troops, disrupting the airlift of tens of thousands of Afghans desperate to flee.

Kabul health officials were quoted as saying 60 civilians were killed. Video shot by Afghan journalists showed dozens of bodies strewn around a canal on the edge of the airport. At least two blasts rocked the area, witnesses said.

Islamic State said one of its suicide bombers targeted "translators and collaborators with the American army". US officials also blamed the group.

The American casualties, which increased to 13 from 12 later on Thursday according to US officials, were believed to be the most US troops killed in Afghanistan in a single incident since 30 personnel died when a helicopter was shot down in August 2011.

The attack was carried out as US forces raced to complete their withdrawal from Afghanistan, after President Joe Biden said the United States had long ago achieved its original rationale for invading the country in 200: to root out al Qaeda militants and prevent a repeat of the Sept UN11 attacks on the United States.

Biden vowed to go after the perpetrators of Thursday's bombing and said he had ordered the Pentagon to plan how to strike ISIS-K, the Islamic State affiliate that claimed responsibility.

"We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay," Biden said during televised comments from the White House.