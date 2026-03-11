Drone strikes near Dubai airport deepen Gulf aviation chaos

DUBAI - Two drones fell near Dubai's main airport and Bahrain evacuated some planes on Wednesday (March 11), as attacks on infrastructure across the Gulf continued to disrupt air traffic, hampering efforts to restore flights as the war on Iran entered a 12th day.

The US-Israel war against Iran has led to tens of thousands of flight cancellations, reroutings and schedule changes worldwide, shutting much of the Middle East's airspace - including Qatar's - due to missile and drone threats.

That has plunged aviation into its worst crisis since the pandemic, as Dubai International Airport (DXB), the busiest hub for global passengers, and other regional airports are critical transit points for long-haul travel.

The conflict has also disrupted a key oil export corridor, leading to a spike in jet fuel prices, pushing fares higher on some routes and deepening concern about a broader hit to travel demand. Time-sensitive air cargo was also heavily affected.

Highlighting the ripple effects of the conflict beyond the Middle East, the government in Vietnam warned on Wednesday that domestic airlines may be at risk of fuel shortages as soon as next month.

2 drones fall near Dubai airport

Bahrain's Civil Aviation Affairs said on Wednesday that several Gulf Air aircraft without passengers, and some cargo airplanes, were relocated to alternative airports to "ensure the continuity and efficiency of air operations" during the crisis.

It did not provide further details. Gulf Air was not immediately available for comment.

Tracking data on FlightRadar24 showed several passenger jets moving to locations in Saudi Arabia over the past 24 hours.

Dubai's media office confirmed two drones fell near Dubai airport, but said air traffic was operating as normal. Reuters witnesses said there was no visible damage to the airport. Four people were injured.

The attack marked a renewed threat after DXB airport sustained damage on the first day of the conflict, alongside Abu Dhabi and Kuwait's international airports.

Regional carriers like Dubai's Emirates and Abu Dhabi's Etihad, as well as Qatar Airways, have resumed some flights but were still operating well below capacity.

Daily flights by the main United Arab Emirates airlines topped 600 over the weekend, but the rising number of flights flattened before dipping slightly on Tuesday, Flightradar24 data shows.

