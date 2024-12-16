Drones over US show gaps in airspace security, top Trump adviser says

WASHINGTON — A raft of drone sightings in New Jersey and other US states has underscored gaps in US airspace security that need to be closed, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for national security adviser, Mike Waltz, said on Sunday (Dec 15).

President Joe Biden's outgoing administration has played down concerns about a growing number of reported drone sightings, saying most of them involve manned aircraft and stressing that there is no evidence of any national security threat.

But US lawmakers, including some of Biden's fellow Democrats, have expressed frustration that the government is not being more transparent and more aggressive in addressing public concerns.

Waltz said Americans were growing frustrated with the failure of Biden's administration to clarify what information they have on the drone reports.

"What the drone issue points out are kind of gaps in our agencies, gaps in our authorities between the Department of Homeland Security, local law enforcement, the Defence Department," Waltz told CBS News' Face the Nation.

"President Trump has talked about an Iron Dome for America," Waltz said, referring to Israel's missile defence system. "That needs to include drones as well, not just adversarial actions like hypersonic missiles."

Developed with US backing, Israel's Iron Dome is a mobile air defence system designed to intercept short-range rockets and artillery shells that endanger populated areas.

The spate of reported drone sightings began in New Jersey in mid-November but has spread in recent days to include Maryland, Massachusetts and other US states. The sightings have garnered media attention and prompted the creation of a Facebook page called "New Jersey Mystery Drones - let's solve it" with nearly 70,000 online members.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas defended the US response, saying his agency had deployed personnel and technology.

"If there is any reason for concern, if we identify any foreign involvement or criminal activity, we will communicate with the American public accordingly. Right now we are not aware of any," Mayorkas told ABC News.

Jim Himes, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, played down concerns that America's enemies would send drones over US cities when they can use satellites to safely and easily surveil the US.

He said the Federal Aviation Administration, which regulates civilian airspace, should do more to allay public concerns.

"When people are anxious, when they're nervous ...people will fill a vacuum with their fears and anxieties," Himes said.

Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar urged the Biden administration to hold a briefing for senators to explain "what's going on here."

"We need more transparency," Klobuchar said.

She also called for a look at regulation.

"Because this just can't be: 'No one knows why this huge drone is right over their house.'"

[[nid:712518]]