Drunk driver in Sydney slams into children, kills 4

SYDNEY - A drunk driver slammed his pickup truck into a group of children, killing two sisters, their brother and a cousin and seriously injuring three others, the police said yesterday (Feb 2).

The 29-year-old driver was charged with manslaughter and high-range drink driving following the incident late on Saturday in the Oatlands suburb of western Sydney.

The children were on a footpath when the four-wheel-drive jumped the curb and rammed into them, the police alleged.

Three girls aged 8 to 12 and a 13-year-old boy died at the scene and two other girls and a boy were injured and taken to hospital, where they were in a stable condition, the police said.

"Yesterday, I lost three of my children. I had a cousin, Bridget, she lost her daughter as well," Mr Daniel Abdallah told reporters.

"I'm numb, probably that's how I feel at the moment," he said.

"All I just want to say is, please, drivers be careful. These kids were just walking innocently, enjoying each others' company and this morning I woke up, I've lost three kids."

Australian Broadcast Corp online said the truck was allegedly driven by Samuel Davidson. He and a 24-year-old male passenger were both uninjured in the crash.

ABC said Davidson faces 20 charges and his case was heard at Parramatta Bail Court yesterday.

The case has been adjourned until April 2. ABC said Davidson's blood alcohol reading was allegedly 0.150, three times the legal limit.