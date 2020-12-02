Dutch DJ sorry over 'discriminatory' Chinese coronavirus song

Mr Lex Gaarthuis last week aired the satirical song called Prevention is better than Chinese - using a play on the words for "Chinese" and "cure", which sound similar in Dutch.
PHOTO: Facebook/Lex Gaarthuis
AFP

THE HAGUE - A Dutch DJ has apologised to members of the Chinese community in the Netherlands for playing a song on his radio show that blamed them for the coronavirus, sparking outrage and a nationwide petition.

Mr Lex Gaarthuis last week aired the satirical song called Prevention is better than Chinese - using a play on the words for "Chinese" and "cure", which sound similar in Dutch.

The song, which he played on the Radio 10 station, also talks about "stinky-Chinese" and says "if you don't eat Chinese (food), you have nothing to worry about, because prevention is better than Chinese", the NOS public broadcaster reported.

It was met by a wave of criticism.

A nationwide petition against the offending tune has already been signed more than 51,000 times, denouncing it as "discriminatory" and "inhuman in character".

"Why are there people like Radio 10 who dare to connect a serious virus with people of Chinese origin and those who eat Chinese food?" asked the petition's initiators.

"You don't joke about an illness, or a virus. Would you laugh if the song was about cancer?" they asked.

"Enough is enough. We're confronted daily with so-called 'jokes' and statements that are not acceptable," the organisers said, adding, "we are normal people".

The song is "discriminatory and incites hatred" some 57 Sino-Dutch organisations said according to the NOS.

Mr Gaarthuis, who originally apologised on Saturday, admitted he had made "a big mistake" on his programme "Laat met Lex" (Late with Lex) on Monday.

"I sincerely realise that I have offended people in the Chinese community, how painful my comments have been and that they may have viewed it as discriminatory," the DJ said.

World health authorities warned on Tuesday that the coronavirus - first identified in the central Chinese city of Wuhan - was a "very grave threat" globally.

The death toll from the coronavirus has topped 1,000 in China with more than 42,600 people infected.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

More about
Radio Netherlands Wuhan virus coronavirus Race issues china

TRENDING

Taiwanese doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air &#039;filter&#039; - here&#039;s how to do it
Taiwanese doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air 'filter' - here's how to do it
Goblin actress Go Soo-jung dies at age 24
Goblin actress Go Soo-jung dies at age 24
Coronavirus: 300 evacuated from MBFC Tower 3 after confirmed case at DBS Asia Central
Coronavirus: 300 evacuated from MBFC Tower 3 after confirmed case at DBS Asia Central
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Coronavirus: Why did Singapore have more cases than Hong Kong - until now?
Coronavirus: Why did Singapore have more cases than Hong Kong - until now?
Man&#039;s attempt to shame overtaking driver backfires as netizens blast him for road-hogging
Man's attempt to shame overtaking driver backfires as netizens blast him for road-hogging
Notice outside Ubi clinic &#039;turning away patients with fever and flu&#039; confuses netizens
Notice outside Ubi clinic 'turning away patients with fever and flu' confuses netizens
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
Singaporeans step up to make hand sanitiser for community amid coronavirus outbreak
Singaporeans step up to make hand sanitiser for community amid coronavirus outbreak
Man who works in RWS casino 1 of 2 new cases of coronavirus infection
Man who works in RWS casino 1 of 2 new cases of coronavirus infection
Sonia Sui lets her kids play with food, netizens says it&#039;s a waste
Sonia Sui lets her kids play with food, netizens says it's a waste
Coronavirus: MTI demands retailer 3 Stars explain mask prices after public complaints
Coronavirus: MTI demands retailer 3 Stars explain mask prices after public complaints

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

The best places to buy second-hand luxury bags and accessories in Singapore
The best places to buy second-hand luxury bags and accessories in Singapore
Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak
Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week

Home Works

House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
Disinfectant on Chinese man&#039;s body ignites near heater
Disinfectant on Chinese man's body ignites near heater
&#039;You nurses always walk around with virus on you&#039;: Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
'You nurses always walk around with virus on you': Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
&#039;How to spread Wuhan&#039;: Youth puts drinks back on supermarket shelf after taking sips
'How to spread Wuhan': Youth puts drinks back on supermarket shelf after taking sips

SERVICES