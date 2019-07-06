Dutch teen traumatised by rape refused food, died, but was not euthanised: Minister

A Dutch teenager traumatised by a childhood rape died at home after refusing food and drink but was not euthanised, a minister and a clinic said on Wednesday, dismissing “incorrect” media reports.

Noa Pothoven, 17, who became famous after writing a book about her long battle with anorexia, severe depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, died on Sunday.

Pothoven said in a final Instagram post that she had "lost the will to fight".

"We are in touch with her family, who have told us that, despite international media reports to the contrary, there is no question of euthanasia in this case," Dutch Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said in a statement.