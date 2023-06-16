Earthquake of magnitude 7.2 strikes near Tonga

An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck near Tonga in the South Pacific Ocean on Friday (June 16), according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake's epicentre was located about 280 km southwest of Tonga, at a depth of 167.4 km, according to USGS.

The US Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami threat for the US West Coast, British Columbia, or Alaska following the quake.

Australia's Bureau Of Meteorology also said there was no tsunami threat to Australia.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) initially reported a magnitude of seven for the earthquake near the southern region of the Fiji Islands.

