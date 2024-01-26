Ecuador police destroy over 20 tonne of cocaine

QUITO — Ecuadorean Police on Thursday (Jan 25) destroyed some 21.5 metric tons of cocaine which they seized over the weekend as part of a military offensive declared by the government to combat organised crime.

The drugs were found on Sunday stored in hundreds of blocks in storage space built under a pig farm located in the city of Vinces, officials said. One person was arrested at the scene.

Authorities used a technique known as encapsulation to destroy the drug, pulverising the seized blocks with waste before mixing the resulting fine powder with cement, sand and glass.

The method prevents cocaine from contaminating the environment or being recovered, authorities say.

