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Ecuador's Hincapie becomes the second player sent off for covering his mouth at the World Cup

Ecuador's Hincapie becomes the second player sent off for covering his mouth at the World Cup
Referee Slavko Vincic, of Slovenia, talks to Ecuador's Piero Hincapie (3) during the World Cup round of 32 football match between Mexico and Ecuador in Mexico City, Tuesday (June 30).
PHOTO: Associated Press
PUBLISHED ONJuly 01, 2026 5:13 AM

MEXICO CITY — Ecuador's Piero Hincapie became the second player to be issued a red card at the World Cup under Fifa's new rule that calls for a player to be sent off for covering their mouth during a confrontational exchange with an opponent.

Hincapie was sent off in the 95th minute of Ecuador's 2-0 loss to Mexico Tuesday (June 30) in the round of 32. 

He was shown the red card following an exchange with Mexico forward Santi Gimenez.

Fifa established the new rule to prevent players from hiding abusive comments to opponents by covering their mouth.

Paraguay's Miguel Almiron was the first player to be punished under the new rule when he was sent off in a group stage match against Turkey last week.

While Ecuador's tournament is over, Hincapie will be suspended for the team's next international match.

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