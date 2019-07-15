Egypt opens two ancient pyramids, unveils new finds

A picture taken on July 13, 2019 shows the Bent pyramid of King Sneferu, the first pharaoh of Egypt's 4th dynasty, in the ancient royal necropolis of Dahshur on the west bank of the Nile River, south of the capital Cairo.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

Egypt on Saturday opened two ancient pyramids south of the capital Cairo and unveiled a collection of newly found sarcophagi, some containing well-preserved mummies.

Antiquities Minister Khaled al-Anani told reporters the Bent Pyramid of King Sneferu, the first pharaoh of Egypt's 4th dynasty, and a nearby pyramid would be reopened to visitors for the first time since 1965.

He also said a team of archaeologists had uncovered sarcophagi and the remains of an ancient wall dating back to the Middle Kingdom some 4,000 years ago.

The finds were made during excavation work in the royal necropolis of Dahshur on the west bank of the Nile River, in an area home to some of Egypt's oldest pyramids.

"Several stone, clay and wooden sarcophagi were found and some contain mummies in good condition," the antiquities ministry said in a statement.

The ancient wall stretches some 60 metres and is situated south of the pyramid of 12th dynasty pharaoh King Amenemhat II, also in the Dahshur necropolis.

The finds also included funerary masks as well as tools dating back to the Late Period -- which spanned almost 300 years up to Alexander the Great's conquest of Egypt in 332 BC -- used for cutting stones, the ministry said.

Egypt has in recent years sought to promote archaeological discoveries across the country in a bid to revive tourism, which took a hit from the turmoil that followed its 2011 uprising.

More about

culture Egypt Tourist attractions Tourism Archaeology and Anthropology
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Nine men arrested over rioting at Duxton Hill
Nine men arrested over rioting at Duxton Hill
Hacker behind rude messages on Instagram account, says Foodpanda
Foodpanda customer shocked by NSFW replies
This made my day: Veteran Malaysian pilot quits to fly with daughters
This made my day: Veteran Malaysian pilot quits to fly with daughters
What are the MOM retrenchment benefits in Singapore?
What are the MOM retrenchment benefits in Singapore?
Police confirm body of abducted girl, 9, found in waters off eastern China
Police confirm body of abducted girl, 9, found in waters off eastern China
Andy Hui booed as Sammi Cheng kicks off her concerts
Andy Hui booed as Sammi Cheng kicks off her concerts
Exercise you should and should not do if you have diabetes
Exercise you should and should not do if you have diabetes
Jay-Z goes into the marijuana business
Jay-Z goes into the marijuana business
SIA plane delayed after it strikes several birds while landing in Paris airport
SIA plane delayed after it strikes several birds while landing in Paris airport
&#039;Burnt pig&#039; comments still get S.H.E&#039;s Selina in tears 9 years later
'Burnt pig' comments still get S.H.E's Selina in tears 9 years later
Twice&#039;s missing member Mina dearly missed at emotional Singapore concert
Twice's missing member Mina dearly missed at emotional Singapore concert
Good deals must share July 15 - 21: $1 durian, free bubble milk tea, Ikea salmon croissant and other deals
$1 durian, free bubble milk tea, Ikea salmon croissant and other deals this week

LIFESTYLE

10 places in Singapore that look right out of a sci-fi movie - 2 of which are Westworld filming locations
10 places in Singapore that look right out of a sci-fi movie
5 side effects of using a breast pump you never knew about
5 side effects of using a breast pump you never knew about
5 ways to save money on top hotels
5 ways to save money on top hotels
Diet matters: How to use food to calm your hyperactive child
Diet matters: How to use food to calm your hyperactive child

Home Works

Home renovation guide: Tips to avoid getting duped when renovating your first place
Home renovation guide: Tips to avoid getting duped when renovating your first place
House Tour: An inviting loft-style apartment with customised furniture
House Tour: An inviting loft-style apartment with customised furniture
Make the most of your 5-room HDB with fresh layout ideas
Make the most of your 5-room HDB with fresh layout ideas
8 things no one tells you about electrical works
8 things no one tells you about electrical works

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Singapore &#039;poor&#039;, &#039;less developed&#039; and &#039;very dangerous&#039;: Online comment riles internet
Singapore 'poor', 'less developed' and 'very dangerous': Online comment riles internet
Andy Hui spotted at Sammi Cheng&#039;s rehearsal; could he be performing at her concert?
Andy Hui spotted at Sammi Cheng's rehearsal; could he be performing at her concert?
Dyson beauty lab in Funan offers free hair makeovers - and other places in Singapore for free beauty services
Dyson beauty lab in Funan offers free hair makeovers - and other places in Singapore for free beauty services
5566&#039;s Tony Sun denies rumours of a new bae, says they&#039;re just friends
Does 5566's Tony Sun have a new bae?

SERVICES