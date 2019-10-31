Egyptian ticket collector held after ordering men off moving train, 1 dead

Mohamed Eid, one of the vendors who jumped off the train.
PHOTO: Twitter/Haitham90747989
Reuters

CAIRO - Egypt's public prosecutor has ordered the detention of a ticket collector after one of two vendors he allegedly told to get off a moving train because they had no tickets died jumping from a carriage.

The incident early on Monday near the Nile Delta city of Tanta sparked outrage among social media users, many of whom saw it as an example of how the authorities treat poor people as well as the use of harsh, military-style discipline.

The ticket collector, Magdi Ibrahim, "opened the door and asked them to pay, or submit their IDs for a (police) report, or get off the train," the public prosecutor said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The two men jumped, and one, Mohamed Eid, was decapitated by the train, while the other, Ahmed Samir, "suffered abrasions and bruises in different parts of his body", the statement said.

Ibrahim has been ordered to remain in custody for four days pending investigations on charges of "committing actions that endangered the safety of two train passengers and led to the death of one of them", it added.

He denied the accusations, and said he had tried to prevent the men jumping, the statement said.

Transport Minister Kamel al-Wazir said the men had jumped as the train was driving through a disused station and that Eid had fallen between the train and a platform.

He told MBC Masr that Eid's family would be given 100,000 Egyptian pounds (S$8,428) in compensation as well as a job for a relative at the Railway Authority, and 20,000 pounds for Samir.

The Railway Authority said the two men were vendors who declined to pay for tickets and jumped from the train when it slowed down. It made no mention of Ibrahim ordering them off the train.

On social media, users shared a post reading: "How much is the ticket? = Your life!", and the Arabic hashtag meaning "the ticket martyr" was trending on Facebook and Twitter.

Some blamed Wazir, a former army general who took the post after a deadly train crash that left more than 20 dead at Cairo's main station in February, or linked the incident to an austerity drive under President Adel Fattah al-Sisi.

The Railway Authority has said it is working on "an urgent and immediate rehabilitation and training programme" for all railway staff who have direct contact with the public.

More about
Egypt Train death

TRENDING

Condo resident who verbally abused security officer apologises in private meeting
Condo resident who verbally abused security officer apologises in private meeting
&#039;I&#039;m slipping&#039;: Mount Fuji climber missing after live-streaming his own fall from Japan&#039;s highest mountain
'I'm slipping': Mount Fuji climber missing after live-streaming his own fall from Japan's highest mountain
Jho Low is ready to address issues related to the 1MDB scandal in Malaysia or elsewhere
Jho Low is ready to address issues related to the 1MDB scandal in Malaysia or elsewhere
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum&#039;s salary to buy game character &#039;skins&#039;
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum's salary to buy game character 'skins'
Here&#039;s how to make homemade brown sugar bubble tea that&#039;s cheaper and better than store bought ones
Here's how to make homemade brown sugar bubble tea that's cheaper and better than store bought ones
Malaysia seeks another RTS extension
Malaysia seeks to delay Rapid Transit System project with Singapore again
Belinda Lee &#039;ran away&#039; from her husband during their first meeting
Belinda Lee 'ran away' from her husband during their first meeting
Firm gets $160,800 fine for illegal streaming devices
Firm gets $160,800 fine for illegal streaming devices
7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he&#039;s &#039;finally married&#039;
7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he's 'finally married'
Night markets to visit in Bangkok that are not Ratchada Rot Fai, Artbox and JJ Green
Night markets to visit in Bangkok that are not Ratchada Rot Fai, Artbox and JJ Green
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women
Netizens slam viral Instagram story about &#039;Chinese girl that loves ahneiii food&#039;
Netizens slam viral Instagram story about 'Chinese girl that loves ahneiii food'

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Are the Singapore Mint limited edition money &amp; old notes worth more?
Are the Singapore Mint limited edition money & old notes worth more?
KTV Singapore showdown - Teo Heng, Cash Studio, Manekineko &amp; more
KTV Singapore showdown - Teo Heng, Cash Studio, Manekineko & more
Dental clinics in Johor Bahru: How much can you save by going across the border?
Dental clinics in Johor Bahru: How much can you save by going to Malaysia?
Up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot, Burger King avocado burgers &amp; other deals this week
Up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot, Burger King avocado burgers & other deals this week

Home Works

Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you&#039;ll want to return to every day
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you'll want to return to every day
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Japanese reality show has celeb and fan &#039;sleep together&#039; on their first meeting
Japanese reality show has celeb and fan 'sleep together' on their first meeting
Woman, 31, throws TV from Pasir Ris condo; child taken to hospital
Woman, 31, throws TV from Pasir Ris condo; child taken to hospital
Manny Pacquiao, Jack Ma challenge Floyd Mayweather to a match
Manny Pacquiao, Jack Ma challenge Floyd Mayweather to a match
Malaysian dad apologises for making toddler beg in the rain
Malaysian dad apologises for making toddler beg in the rain

SERVICES