8 arrested as Vietnam-UK migrant smuggling network dismantled, Europol says

AMSTERDAM — European police forces in recent weeks have dismantled a migrant smuggling network that brought people from Vietnam across the European Union (EU) to Britain, earning itself up to three million euros (S$4.47 million) in recent years, EU law enforcement co-operation agency Europol said on Thursday (April 9).

Eight people were arrested in France, Germany and Hungary on March 29 and 30, including the alleged leader and a "high-level" organiser of the network that targeted Vietnamese nationals seeking to reach Britain and organised the whole journey for them, Europol said.

Migrants were first smuggled into the EU's free-travel zone on Hungarian-issued short-stay visas or residence permits and were then flown to France.

There, they were put in accommodation around Paris and later transported to the coast in northern France from where they made the crossing to Britain in small inflatable boats organised by a Kurdish-Iraqi migrant smuggling network, Europol said.

The networks together were seen to have transported at least 15 migrants per month, charging them up to 22,000 euros for the full journey.

"This suggests that the criminal syndicate has generated up to three million euros in revenue over the past years," Europol said.

Thousands of migrants cross the Channel every year, as social media and other online services make it relatively easy for smuggling networks to promote their services and hide their profits.

"Digitalisation enhances every stage of the activity," Europol said.

"Allowing these networks to operate with greater speed, efficiency, and resilience, while remaining challenging for law enforcement and judicial authorities to detect and disrupt."

About 41,500 people crossed the Channel ​last year, according to data from the University of Oxford's Migration Observatory.

On Thursday, at least four people died when a small boat carrying migrants seeking to reach Britain sank in the Channel.

[[nid:732789]]