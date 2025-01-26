Elation in Israel as more hostages released from Gaza

JERUSALEM - Israelis celebrated on Jan 25 the release of four Israeli soldiers held hostages in Gaza for the past 15 months, with scenes of jubilation in Tel Aviv where crowds gathered in a public square to watch the release broadcast live on screens.

The release of Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, all aged 20, and Liri Albag, 19, comes after days of anticipation for families of hostages with Palestinian militant group Hamas only on Jan 24 announcing who would be released.

Three hostages were released the previous weekend as part of a complex, multi-phased ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas that includes the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

At the Gilboa family home in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv, Daniella's 15-year-old sister said the family never lost hope.

"We remained optimistic and we did everything to see her back here, for her return," Noam Gilboa said, after seeing images broadcast on television of Daniella being released.

"Wow, I imagined her totally different. It brought back all the emotions I've had this past year," Noam said.

Gilboa, Ariev, Levy and Albag were abducted during the Hamas-led cross-border attack Israel on Oct 7, 2023, in which around 1,200 people were killed and 250 more were taken hostage, according to Israeli officials.

More than 100 were released in November 2023 during a week-long truce between Israel and Hamas.

In a message on Jan 25, Israeli President Isaac Herzog wrote "an entire nation weeps and rejoices with you at this moment."

The Israeli military released videos of the emotional moments when the hostages were reunited with their families. In one of the videos, Liri's mother can be heard telling her daughter: "You are a hero, you are home, that's it".

But little information has been disclosed of their conditions after more than 470 days held in captivity in Gaza.

A health ministry official speaking at the Rabin Medical Centre, where the four hostages were being treated, described the moment as "emotionally and medically complex for those returning and their families, for the families of all captives".

Ruhama Albag described a feeling of "unbelievable joy" after the release of her niece, Liri, that had brought immense relief and happiness to the family, as they celebrate Liri's freedom.

"She's looking wonderful, full of energy, full of vitality, waving, in peace with herself," Ruhama Albag said of Liri.

"We won't rest for a moment until everyone (all hostages) is back. And this moment can't be described, it is pure joy," she said, referring to the more than 80 hostages still held in Gaza.

While there was elation across Israel, the mood was dampened by the absence of a female civilian hostage who many expected would be freed.

Arbel Yehud, 29, was abducted from her home in Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct 7, 2023 alongside her boyfriend.

Hamas said Yehud would be released next week.

