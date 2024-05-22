world

Elderly Russian scientist jailed for 14 years for treason

Russian physicist Anatoly Maslov, who was arrested in 2022 and accused of state treason, attends a court hearing in Saint Petersburg, Russia, May 21, 2024.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONMay 22, 2024 2:35 AM

Russian physicist Anatoly Maslov was convicted of treason on Tuesday (May 21) and sentenced to 14 years in a penal colony, a Reuters reporter at the court said.

Maslov, 77, is one of a string of eminent Russian scientists who have been charged with treason in recent years.

He and a number of the others had conducted theoretical work in areas relevant to the development of hypersonic missiles — cutting-edge weapons capable of carrying payloads at up to 10 times the speed of sound to punch through air-defence systems.

Maslov was convicted by a St Petersburg court following a trial that was close to the media. He had protested his innocence.

