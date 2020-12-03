Elderly Swedish woman suspected of imprisoning son released from custody

STOCKHOLM - A 70-year-old Swedish woman detained on suspicion of holding her adult son captive at home for up to three decades has been released from custody after the case against her had weakened, Stockholm prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The decision comes after she was detained earlier this week on suspicions of false imprisonment and grievous bodily harm after a man in his 40s was found by a relative on Sunday (Nov 29) in a wounded state at an apartment in southern Stockholm.

“After the man has been questioned this afternoon and based on what has otherwise emerged in the investigation during these days, the suspicions against the suspect woman have weakened,” prosecutor Emma Olsson said in a statement on Wednesday.

She added that the woman was still a suspect but that there was no need to hold her.

The mother has denied all allegations.