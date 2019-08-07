Electric scooters: Not so eco-friendly after all?

E-scooters touted as zero-carbon urban transport are flooding city streets worldwide, but just how green they are remains an open question.

The companies - from multinationals to local startups - distributing them insist the omnipresent two-wheel vehicles are a boon for the environment and a curb on global warming.

"Bird was founded to help create a cleaner and more hospitable world that prioritises people over cars," the American firm, one of the global leaders in e-scooters, says on its website.

"Scooters cut the use of vehicles and reduce the volume of traffic on the roads," it said. "They also help reduce pollution and improve air quality." Shared scooters that do not require docking ports can be driven door-to-door, avoid stressful searches for parking spaces, and have zero-emission motors.

On paper, they have the potential to radically reduce urban car traffic - 70 per cent of car trips between home and work in France, for example, are five kilometres or less, according to the French National Institute for Statistics and Economic Research.

"Micromobility could theoretically encompass all passenger trips of less than eight kilometres, which account for as much as 50 to 60 per cent of today's total passenger distance travelled in China, the European Union, and the United States," consulting firm McKinsey said in a report.

In the US, riders made nearly 40 million trips on shared scooters last year, according to the National Association of City Transportation Officials.