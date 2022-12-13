Elon Musk booed when introduced as surprise guest at a Dave Chappelle comedy show

Elon Musk was booed when he was introduced as a surprise guest at a Dave Chappelle comedy show.

The Twitter boss, 51, appeared shocked at the crowd's reaction during the gig in San Francisco on Sunday night (Dec 11) and stayed mainly quiet when on stage with the comic, asking him: "What should I say?"

Referring to Elon's sackings of Twitter staff, Dave, 49, joked: "It sounds like some of the people you fired are in the audience."

Footage circulated on Twitter of the embarrassing moment for Elon, who has stoked controversy since his US$44 billion (S$59.5 billion) buy-up of Twitter by firing most of its workforce and reinstating Donald Trump's banned account.

The Twitter account that posted the clip vanished shortly after it started to gain popularity.

Dave was performing at the Chase Center on a double-bill with 57-year-old Chris Rock — who discussed being slapped by Will Smith, 54, at this year's Oscars — and Elon was introduced to the crowd as the "richest man in the world".

The dad-of-10 Tesla tycoon was wearing an "I love Twitter" T-shirt, with Dave remarking: "Cheers and boos I see."

The stand-up added: "All of those people who are booing, I'm just pointing out the obvious, they have terrible seats. It's all coming from way up there.

"Listen, this n***** is not even trying to die on earth. His whole business model is, 'F*** Earth, I'm leaving anyway!'

"Boo all you want, take me with you, I'm going to Mars."

When Elon thanked the stand-up for having him on stage, Dave again referenced the billionaire's dream of colonising Mars by saying: "Are you kidding? I wouldn't miss this opportunity. The first comedy club on Mars, that should be mine. A deal's a deal Musk."

Dave also advised Elon as booing continued: "Don't say nothing. It will only spoil the moment. Do you hear that sound Elon? That's the sound of pending civil unrest."

The comic also made Elon scream into the microphone: "I'm rich b****" in reference to a sketch in which Dave impersonated funk star Rick James.

