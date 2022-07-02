Elon Musk breaks silence on Twitter, posts a picture with the pope

Elon Musk on Friday (July 1) night broke his nine-day silence on Twitter, the social media platform he is trying to buy for $44 billion (S$61 billion), posting a picture of him meeting Pope Francis on Thursday.

The world's richest person tweeted a picture where he can be seen standing next to the pope, captioning it: "Honoured to meet @pontifex yesterday."

Musk's four teenage boys are also pictured, but not his 18-year-old transgender daughter who, on June 20 sought to change her name and sever ties with him. Musk has a total of eight children.

The purpose and location of Musk's meeting with the pope were not immediately clear.

Last month, Musk said there were "still a few unresolved matters" on the deal to buy Twitter, including the number of spam users on the system and the coming together of the debt portion of the deal.