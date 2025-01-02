Elon Musk changes his name to Kekius Maximus on X

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and X changed his name to Kekius Maximus on social media platform X on Tuesday (Dec 31).

Musk also replied to a post on X with the word "Kek" and changed his profile picture on X to that of 'Pepe The Frog' dressed as a Roman general, without offering an explanation for the changes.

Musk, a major Trump ally, supports cryptocurrencies and this move has sent the price of meme coin PEPE, a digital cryptocurrency soaring.

His net worth crossed US$400 billion (S$544 billion) on Dec 12, the Forbes real-time billionaires list showed, boosted by a nearly 71 per cent surge in the automaker's shares this year and the soaring valuation of his rocket company SpaceX.

