Elon Musk claims 'pedo' term used against Thailand cave rescue diver not an insult

LOS ANGELES - Tesla founder Elon Musk said in a court filing on Monday (Sept 16) that he did not mean to accuse a British caver of paedophilia when he referred to him as "pedo guy" in a tweet.

Mr Musk, who is being sued for defamation in Los Angeles by Mr Vernon Unsworth, who helped in the dramatic rescue of 12 boys trapped in an underwater cave in Thailand last year, claimed the term "pedo guy" was a common insult used in South Africa when he was growing up.

"It is synonymous with 'creepy old man' and is used to insult a person's appearance and demeanour, not accuse a person of acts of paedophilia," he said in his court filing

"I did not intend to accuse Mr Unsworth of engaging in acts of paedophilia," he added.

"In response to his insults in the CNN interview, I meant to insult him back by expressing my opinion that he seemed like a creepy old man."