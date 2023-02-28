Elon Musk recruits team to develop OpenAI's ChatGPT rival

UNITED STATES – Elon Musk has approached AI researchers in recent weeks about forming a new research lab to develop an alternative to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, the Information reported on Monday (Feb 27), citing people with direct knowledge of the effort.

Tesla and Twitter chief Musk has been recruiting Mr Igor Babuschkin, a researcher who recently left Alphabet’s DeepMind AI unit, the report said.

The report comes after ChatGPT, a text-based chatbot developed by OpenAI that can draft prose, poetry or even computer code on command, gained widespread attention in Silicon Valley.

ALSO READ: Google unveils ChatGPT rival Bard, AI search plans in battle with Microsoft

Mr Musk, who had co-founded OpenAI along with Silicon Valley investor Sam Altman in 2015 as a non-profit startup, had left its board in 2018, but chimed in with his take on the chatbot, calling it “scary good”.

Mr Musk and Mr Babuschkin have discussed assembling a team to pursue AI research, but the project is still in the early stages, with no concrete plan to develop specific products, the report said, quoting an interview with the latter.

Mr Babuschkin added that has not officially signed onto the Musk initiative, according to the report.

Mr Musk and Mr Babuschkin could not be reached immediately for comments.