Elon Musk wants full custody of his and Ashley St. Clair's son after she apologised for her previous transphobic comments.

The Space X founder has vowed to apply for sole care of 15-month-old Romulus after the influencer pledged her support to the transgender community and expressed her "immense guilt" about her past remarks.

He wrote on X: "I will be filing for full custody today, given her statements implying she might transition a one-year-old boy."

Despite his claim, Ashley didn't appear to suggest she was planning to transition their son.

Asked about her past "blatant transphobia", she wrote on X over the weekend: "I feel immense guilt for my role. And even more guilt that things I have said in the past may have caused my son's sister more pain.

"I don't really know how to make amends for many of these things, but I have been trying incredibly hard privately to learn and advocate for those within the transgender community that I've hurt."

The 27-year-old author admitted she hadn't spoken out about supporting transgender rights because she worried it would be seen as "disingenuous".

She wrote: "I also haven't said much on this because I have gone back and forth over whether my voice would be helpful on the issue since it will be framed as disingenuous because I'm 'scorned'. Even this reply will become right-wing hysteria but yeah, I'm sorry. Let me know how I can help."

Ashley is currently suing for sole custody of their son.

Elon — who has fathered 14 children with four women — has denied her claims he "financially retaliated" against their child and insisted he had given child support "despite not knowing for sure" if the little boy was his, and has also "given Ashley US$2.5 million (S$3.2 million) and am sending her US$500k/year."

In response, Ashley replied to the 54-year-old billionaire on X and insisted he had refused a paternity test.

She wrote: "Elon, we asked you to confirm paternity through a test before our child (who you named) was even born.

"And you weren't sending me money, you were sending support for your child that you thought was necessary… until you withdrew most of it to maintain control and punish me for disobedience. But you're really only punishing your son."

