Emergency 911 phone calls on Kobe Bryant crash show witnesses concerned about fog

Recently released emergency 911 phone calls about the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant showed witnesses were concerned about the poor visibility due to fog and revive the tragic moment that rocked the basketball and entertainment worlds nine days ago.

The twin-engine Sikorsky S-76B slammed into a hillside and killed all nine people on board in an accident that still has many of the basketball great's fans grieving, with more public memorials to come.

"It went over my head. It's thick in clouds. And then I heard a pop and it immediately stopped," one of the witnesses called into the 911 emergency services lines, according to audio released by the Los Angeles County Fire Department on Monday.

"If this guy doesn't have night vision, I mean, he was, he's completely IFR," the caller said, referring to instrument flight rules.

The pilot, Ara Zobayan, was certified to fly by IFR and a flight instructor with more than 8,200 hours of flight time, officials said.

Zobayan had tried to climb out of a cloud layer when the aircraft banked sharply and dropped toward the ground with a speed of more than 2,000 feet (610 meters) per minute at impact, the National Transportation Safety Board said.

Audio recordings of air traffic control revealed the pilot requested flight following, a type of constant monitoring, due to concerns about visibility, but controllers said he was flying too low to be tracked.

The 911 recordings showed witnesses also had visibility on their minds.