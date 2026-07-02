World Cup 2026: Harry Kane sends England into round of 16 after 2-1 win against Congo

ATLANTA - England handled the pressure and is now headed to Mexico City.

Harry Kane ensured England avoided an early exit from the inaugural 48-team World Cup by scoring two second-half goals in a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Congo in the round of 32 on Wednesday (July 1).

The late victory, England's second ever at the World Cup after conceding the first goal, earned the 1966 champions a spot in the round of 16 and a match against co-host Mexico.

"It was just about pounding the rock, keep pounding the rock and our moment would come," Kane said after scoring his fourth and fifth goals of the tournament. "We spoke about people having hero moments. It can be anyone in the team … Whoever it is, we have hero moments, and for me it was the day."

That team's next match will be played at the Azteca Stadium, the site of Argentina great Diego Maradona's infamous "Hand of God" goal that eliminated England from the 1986 World Cup quarterfinals.

Getting there didn't come easy against a Congo team that nearly pulled off one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.

England's only other World Cup victory after trailing 1-0 came in the 1966 final against West Germany at Wembley Stadium.

"That's a good sign. It just shows you the level of determination and the level of belief and also the level of focus," England coach Thomas Tuchel said. "I didn't feel the weight on their shoulders and I found that we played it with the exactly right attitude and we trusted our spirit.

"The goalkeeper kept on saving incredible saves ... but this team today did not accept a defeat as an outcome."

Kane made sure the early deficit wasn't a problem Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium by extending his record as his country's leading scorer in tournament history to 13. He has a record 84 goals for the national team in total.

His first goal came in the 75th minute. Substitute Anthony Gordon lifted a cross from the left and despite Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi getting a hand to Kane's header, he didn't stop it from nestling into the bottom corner.

Eleven minutes later, Kane sent his shot into the top corner to put the thoughts of an upset to rest.

"When you get to the knockouts, the pressure and the risks are so much higher. But from an attacking point of view, that was easily our best game of the tournament," Kane said. "Sometimes you just have to grind wins out and we did exactly that today. I told the boys to enjoy it. We're through, and we go again in four days."

Brian Cipenga had put Congo in the lead in the seventh minute after collecting a cross on the left of the box and shooting low past England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford at the near post.

Mpasi did his best to keep that 1-0 lead alive. He denied Jude Bellingham on three occasions - blocking two close-range headers before halftime and then clawing away another deflected effort after the break.

Kane nearly made a breakthrough late in the first half, but Mpasi blocked a powerful shot at the near post. And the keeper was also caught up in a collision with Kane in the box. England thought it should have been awarded a penalty, but referee Adham Makhadmeh waved away appeals.

Congo had a chance to double its lead when Yoane Wissa hit the post in the first half.

"We're disappointed because we really believed we could do it," Congo coach Sebastien Desabre said. "We played well. Towards the end of the match, we conceded two chances and one of the world's best players scored two goals against us. It's a shame."

England's only major football title came in that 1966 tournament at home. But the team has been getting closer to another in recent years, reaching back-to-back European Championship finals and the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Tuchel has been hired to end that winless run. As a German, his appointment was a controversial choice given England's long-standing rivalry with his country. So anything other than a deep run in this year's tournament would likely reignite questions over the wisdom of that decision.

Despite winning Group L with two wins and a draw at this year's World Cup, there has been a mixed response to England's performances.

And in a tournament that has seen traditional powers like Germany and the Netherlands eliminated early, the fear was that England could follow that trend against a Congo team that already held Portugal to a 1-1 draw in the group stage.

The 46th-ranked Congo team had already made history with its first goal, point and win at a World Cup, 52 years after its only previous appearance when competing as Zaire at the 1974 tournament in West Germany.

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