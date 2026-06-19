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Arsenal starts Premier League title defence against promoted Coventry

Arsenal starts Premier League title defence against promoted Coventry
Arsenal players celebrate their Premier League title with the trophy after the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal in London, England on May 24.
PHOTO: Associated Press
PUBLISHED ONJune 19, 2026 9:48 AM

LONDON — Arsenal will begin its Premier League title defence at home against newly promoted Coventry, kicking off the league's 2026-27 season on Aug 21.

Manchester City, in its first season in 10 years without Pep Guardiola as manager, will host Bournemouth in its season opener, and Manchester United will visit promoted Hull. 

Liverpool plays at Newcastle.

The season's fixtures were released by the league on Friday (June 19) morning.

The season starts one week later than the 2025-26 campaign, to allow for player recovery following the World Cup.

The final round will be played on Sunday, May 30, 2027— six days before the Champions League final on June 5 2027 in Madrid.

The season's curtain-raising Community Shield between league champion Arsenal and FA Cup winner Man City will be on Aug 6 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

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ArsenalEPL (English Premier League)footballSportsChampions LeagueUnited KingdomBritain
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