Entire French Oscars academy board resigns after Roman Polanksi row

Roman Polanski’s (above) new film An Officer And A Spy topped the list of nominations for the 2020 Cesar awards.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

PARIS - The entire board of the Cesar Academy, France's equivalent of the Oscars, resigned on Thursday (Feb 13) just two weeks ahead of its gala award night after more than 200 actors, producers, directors and movie personalities demanded "profound reform".

The academy had come under fire after Roman Polanski's new film An Officer And A Spy topped the list of nominations for this year's Cesar awards which will be handed out on Feb 28.

Polanski has been wanted in the US for the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl since 1978 and is persona non grata in Hollywood.

"To honour those men and women who made cinema happen in 2019, to find calm and ensure that the festival of film remains just that, a festival, the board... has unanimously decided to resign," the academy said in a statement.

"This collective decision will allow complete renewal of the board," it added.

A general meeting will be held after the upcoming awards ceremony to elect a new board and management which will work on implementing reforms and modernisation, it said.

On Wednesday, in an open letter, more than 200 actors, producers, directors and movie personalities denounced the "dysfunction" at the academy and "opaqueness" in its accounts.

They also complained that the founding statutes of the Cesars had not changed "for a very long time" and that the academy's nearly 5,000 members do not get a vote or a say in its decisions.

The academy's board in response said it would ask the National Centre for Cinema, a culture ministry agency, to appoint a mediator to oversee "deep reform" of its statutes and governance.

The academy had previously announced measures to boost female representation in its membership and representation.

The inclusion of Polanski's film on the Cesars' short-list was condemned by France's equality minister, women's groups and film critics, but the Cesar Academy said it could not be expected to take "moral positions" when evaluating films.

A number of French feminist groups have urged Cesar voters to snub Polanski's film, which is titled J'accuse in France.

The feminist groups also called for a protest outside the award ceremony, which is to be held in Paris's Salle Pleyel auditorium.

More about
FRANCE Film festivals/awards crime oscars

TRENDING

Japan woman with coronavirus dies as cruise ship cases soar
Japan woman with coronavirus dies as cruise ship cases soar
Hunt on for &#039;patient zero&#039; who spread coronavirus globally from Singapore
Hunt on for 'patient zero' who spread coronavirus globally from Singapore
MasterChef Australia judge&#039;s restaurant empire collapses
MasterChef Australia judge's restaurant empire collapses
Youth sits on counter and shouts at minimart staff after being rejected sale of cigarettes
Youth sits on counter and shouts at minimart staff after being rejected sale of cigarettes
Man who killed friend in crash took brother&#039;s car and fled scene
Man who killed friend in crash took brother's car and fled scene
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air &#039;filter&#039; - here&#039;s how to do it
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air 'filter' - here's how to do it
Here are Singtel&#039;s price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra
Here are Singtel's price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra
6 credit cards you should use as your EZ-Link card
6 credit cards you should use as your EZ-Link card
&#039;Crazy fun&#039; family makes epic music video featuring 60 relatives for Chinese New Year
'Crazy fun' family makes epic music video featuring 60 relatives for Chinese New Year
Coronavirus: Wuhan doctors battle outbreak in diapers as masks rub their faces raw
Coronavirus: Wuhan doctors battle outbreak in diapers as masks rub their faces raw
&#039;How to spread Wuhan&#039;: Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
'How to spread Wuhan': Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
Singaporean women share their worst Tinder date stories
Singaporean women share their worst Tinder date stories

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Singapore couples share how breaking up made their relationship stronger
Singapore couples in long-term relationships share how breaking up made their love grow stronger
Could my diet be causing my miscarriages?
Could my diet be causing my miscarriages?
Forever alone? Tips to dining solo in Singapore for the self-conscious
Why I like eating alone: Tips for the self-conscious Singaporean
I tried singing with a live band in front of an audience at this new karaoke joint and it made me feel like a superstar
I tried singing with a live band in front of an audience at this new karaoke joint and it made me feel like a superstar

Home Works

House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Filipino man wins Valentine&#039;s Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Filipino man wins Valentine's Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay
Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay
Hong Kong men smash car window to steal N95 masks
Hong Kong men smash car window to steal N95 masks
Mask-wearing cat becomes internet star during coronavirus outbreak
Mask-wearing cat becomes internet star during coronavirus outbreak

SERVICES