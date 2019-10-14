Entrepreneur Andrew Yang's quixotic US presidential campaign gets serious

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang knows most people initially viewed his candidacy for US president - and his campaign promise to guarantee every American a basic, government-funded income - as a gimmick.

"You all heard at some point there's an Asian man running for president who wants to give everyone $1,000 (S$1,368) a month," the 44-year-old New York Democrat said to laughter and cheers inside a packed union hall this month in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Then he turned serious: "We're in an era of economic change, and we need to think differently."

That way of thinking has propelled Yang, the Ivy League-educated son of Taiwanese immigrants who would be the country's first Asian-American president, from what many considered to be an entertaining diversion to a mainstream contender for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

Now Yang's campaign, which began in 2017 but has seen its fortunes rise sharply in recent months, is rushing to catch up with rivals.

He stands near 3 per cent in the latest public opinion polls, putting him in sixth place in the 19-candidate field ahead of numerous sitting lawmakers. His $10 million fundraising haul in the third quarter was the sixth-most among Democrats and more than triple his total for the second quarter.