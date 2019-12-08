Epstein death anger soars, conspiracy theories swirl

Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in his cell while awaiting trial on charges he trafficked underage teen girls for sex.

NEW YORK - Outrage and intrigue over the apparent suicide in prison of well-connected sex-trafficking accused Jeffrey Epstein soared Sunday (Aug 11) as lawmakers pushed for answers, including whether "criminal acts" played a role in his death.

Epstein, a convicted pedophile who hobnobbed with countless politicians and celebrities over the years, was found dead in his cell Saturday while awaiting trial on charges he trafficked underage teen girls for sex.

The discovery came a day after a court released documents in which an alleged victim of Epstein's claimed she was forced to have sex with well-known American political and business personalities. They have all denied the allegations.

Epstein's death in a high-security New York jail, just weeks after an earlier possible attempt on his own life, meant he should have been under close watch and has fueled anger and a conspiracy theory frenzy.

"The Federal Bureau of Prisons must provide answers on what systemic failures of the MCC (Metropolitan Correctional Center) Manhattan or criminal acts allowed this coward to deny justice to his victims," said Florida Senator Rick Scott.

CELLMATE REPORTEDLY MOVED

US Attorney General Bill Barr has instructed the Justice Department's inspector general to probe Epstein's death, saying it "raises serious questions that must be answered." The FBI is also investigating.

On Sunday The New York Times reported that guards were supposed to check Epstein every half hour but that procedure was not followed the night before he was found.

The jail had also transferred his cellmate, leaving him alone, the Times said citing officials.